Logan Library receives $1.5 million in donations

A charitable foundation run by the six daughters of noted Utah developer and Cache Valley native Dell Loy Hansen has donated $1 million to the new Logan Library, slated to open in March of 2023.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced the donation Monday along with $500,000 in other cash contributions, including $200,000 from Cache Valley Bank, which Daines herself has a financial stake in, $200,000 from the Paul Willie Family Foundation, and $100,000 from former Logan Mayor Craig Peterson, whose administration made many moves toward creation of a new library before Daines was elected mayor.

The $1 million gift will underwrite the children’s area of the library, and it will be named for the Hansen Sister Foundation, honoring Dell Loy Hansen’s six daughters and 24 grandchildren.

“The children’s area is the most loved and most used area of the library, and we are thrilled to be able to make it extra special with this donation,” a press release issued by the city stated. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.