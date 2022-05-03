West Valley City police identify person of interest in deadly stabbing incident

The West Valley City police have identified a person of interest who might be connected to a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex.

59-year-old Willie Houston was transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night. Houston was bleeding heavily from his wounds and upon arriving at the hospital, was later pronounced dead.

30-year-old Deon Jennings was identified as the person of interest by police. Jennings is the nephew of Houston’s girlfriend and reportedly lives in the same apartment complex. Witnesses had reported a dispute between Houston and Jennings that took place on the night of the stabbing.

Police are now asking the public to keep an eye out for Jennings and are encouraged to report any information about his whereabouts.