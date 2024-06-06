© 2024 Utah Public Radio
West Valley City residents rally to save local swap meet from rezoning

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:26 PM MDT
An old-timey picture of a wooden trading post surrounded by pine trees. Text reads, "World Famous Swap Meet: Open year round! 7am-4pm (Summer), 9am-3pm (Winter). Admission: Sat 50 cents, Sun $1. Free parking, full concessions, over 300 vendors.
Redwood Drive-In

Residents in West Valley City are organizing to save the Redwood Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet.

Developer Edge Homes has filed a petition to rezone the property, which has been a community hub for over 70 years, from commercial use to housing.

The redevelopment would add over 300 condos, townhomes, and single-family homes, but some residents are saying that comes at the cost of hundreds of small Utah vendors and their livelihoods.

Opponents of the rezoning also claim the apartments won't be affordable for the local community and only support the corporation.

The community rallied outside of the theater on Tuesday, gathering signatures to take before West Valley City Council in the hopes of preserving the location. As of Wednesday morning, an online version of the petition has received nearly 3,000 signatures.

The rezoning application is expected to be considered during a council meeting on Wednesday, June 12.
