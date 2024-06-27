© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Washington County at 89.1 and working to address the issue. In the meantime, listen at 90.9, here, or on the UPR app.

West Valley City Planning Commission votes to rezone local swap meet

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:32 PM MDT
An old-timey illustration of a wooden trading post surrounded by pine trees. Text reads, "World Famous Swap Meet: Open year round! 7am-4pm (Summer), 9am-3pm (Winter). Admission: Sat 50 cents, Sun $1. Free parking, full concessions, over 300 vendors.
Redwood Drive-In

The West Valley City Planning Commission voted to allow the rezoning of a historic drive-in and swap meet in West Valley City Wednesday.

The Redwood Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet has been a community hub for over seventy years, with hundreds of vendors selling their wares every weekend.

Recently, EDGEHomes filed a petition to rezone the land from commercial use to housing. Their latest plan called for 300 total units, including 244 townhomes, 40 condos, and 16 single-family units, as well as 214 parking stalls.

The request met immediate backlash from the community, which claimed the new housing would be unaffordable for the local community and come at the cost of hundreds of small Utah vendors’ livelihoods.

The planning commission meeting on Wednesday was packed with community members showing their support for keeping the swap meet open.

After discussion of site plans and opinions by commissioners, the planning commission ultimately voted 4-2 in favor of the rezoning request, which now heads to the West Valley City Council for a final vote.
Tags
Utah News UPRWest Valley CityZoningHousing DevelopmentsHousing
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content