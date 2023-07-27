Thursday AM headlines: Fallen power line starts fires, forests in Utah to be preserved

More than 18,000 acres of forest to be preserved

More than 18,000 acres of private forest land in Utah were selected by the U.S. Forest Service to be preserved forever.

These selected lands included the 15,623-acre Coldwater and 2,725-acre Bear River Mountains Connectivity projects. This is a part of the U.S. Forest Service’s 2023 Forest Legacy Program projects that were announced in June.

The state will be receiving $14.4 million from the federal agency to acquire and protect the two project areas which are located in Box Elder and Rich counties.

This federal funding comes from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The money allows for conservation efforts that protect forests as natural spaces.



Fallen power line starts small brush fires

Several small fires occurred along the Jordan River Trail after a dump truck knocked down a power line while unloading dirt in West Valley City.

The incident caused power outages and there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

According to police, a truck in the area of 1200 West 3300 South was unloading dirt and then it hit a power line knocking it down which ignited the brush fires. Crews worked to put out the fires.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, as far as Salt Lake City and near the airport. It is advised for people to avoid the fire area as crews continue to make repairs.