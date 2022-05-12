© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Pure horsepower: Health Days event among three official horse pulls in valley

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT
627c4be706991.image.jpg
The Herald Journal
Darrin Palmer of South Jordan competes with his Belgian draft horses during one of several Utah horse-pull competitions.

Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is.

They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Wayne Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.

The annual event has been going for over a decade, but last year Christensen and fellow organizers took things up a notch by raising enough prize money to make it an official event in the summer circuit of the Utah Horse Pullers Association. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache Valley
