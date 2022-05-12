Pure horsepower: Health Days event among three official horse pulls in valley

Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is.

They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Wayne Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.

The annual event has been going for over a decade, but last year Christensen and fellow organizers took things up a notch by raising enough prize money to make it an official event in the summer circuit of the Utah Horse Pullers Association. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.