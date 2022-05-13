Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement released by the governor’s office, it was announced that Gov. Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came about after Cox experienced a sore throat on Wednesday which prompted him to get tested. A spokesperson for the governor revealed that Cox, so far, has been asymptomatic aside from his sore throat.

Gov. Cox is fully vaccinated and boosted, planning on wearing a mask and isolating himself for 10 days following guidance from the CDC.

In a statement released by Cox himself, the governor reminded everybody that if they feel sick, they should stay away from others and if they haven’t already, they should get vaccinated.

According to Cox’s office, nobody in the governor’s family has tested positive for COVID-19 aside from Cox himself.