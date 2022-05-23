Life of Utah’s own ‘Candy Bomber’ celebrated in Spanish Fork

The life of Utah’s own “Berlin Candy Bomber” was celebrated on Saturday in Spanish Fork after having passed away earlier this year.

Col. Gail Halvorsen had passed away on February 16, 2022 in his home, he was 101.

During the Cold War in 1948, Col. Gail Halvorsen earned the nickname of the Berlin Candy Bomber by dropping sweets to children from the skies above Germany. Halvorsen had first served as an Army Air Force pilot during World War II.

Following Halvorsen’s passing, a celebration of life was held for Halvorsen on Saturday at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport. At the event, there were musical performances, food trucks, activities for children, and flyovers honoring the former soldier.