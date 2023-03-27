Monday AM headlines: Two wild horses killed and a human chain of volunteers

$35,000 reward for info on the killing of two wild horses

A $35,000 reward is being offered for information on the killing of two wild horses southwest of Salt Lake City. The two wild stallions were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal, and is punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine.

Multiple organizations , including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and later the Humane Society, pooled together the $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction connected to the deaths.

The two horses were well-known by the Onaqui Catalogue Foundation , which keeps track of wild horses along the Pony Express Trail and educates people about them.

Those with information can contact the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tipline at 800-722-3998. Callers can choose to remain anonymous when giving a tip.

Volunteers form a human chain to transfer books to a new library

Hundreds of people in Spanish Fork formed a human chain on Saturday morning to help move books to the new library.

The old and new libraries are right across the street from each other, so volunteers made a line to pass books from the basement of the old building, up the stairs, out the door, across the street, and into the new space. A block of Main Street was closed for about an hour and a half during the event.

The new library will include more rooms for library programs, a café-style booth, video game consoles and more books for the growing community. It’s set to officially open on April 29.

