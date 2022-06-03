Increase in poultry, egg prices have hurt both Utah consumers and businesses

As cases of Avian Flu continue to sweep across farms, killing birds in the process, Utah businesses and consumers have been heavily impacted by the supply chain and its increase in prices.

Tom Ferguson, owner of Valley Market, has experienced first-hand the devastating impact Avian Flu has had on his business. Valley Market is an independently-owned grocery store located in Eden known for its chicken, but due to the cost of said chicken, the Valley Market deli has had to stop selling particular items.

This week alone, the cost for each pound of chicken tenders has gone up two more dollars and according to Ferguson, they’re just not making any more money.

Dave Davis with the Utah Food Industry Association says that some poultry products have doubled in price within the last six months. Davis also says that stores across Utah have been raising their prices, but he believes that we’re probably at the peak of the price cycle right about now.

According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, there are six reported counties that have seen Avian Flu cases among wild birds. Cache county, Utah county, and Salt Lake county are the three counties who have had domestic cases according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Commissioner Craig Buttars with the Department of Agriculture and Food says that the department has been working with federal officials to contain contaminated birds and eliminate them. Buttars says that the chicken and eggs you pick up at the store are all safe to eat.