USU Extension Education Highlight: Egg substitutes

Shalayne: This is Utah Public Radio. I'm Shalayne Smith Needham, and thank you for joining us this week for another USU Extension Education Highlight.

Egg prices are hitting a record high this month, and that's expected to continue due to the bird flu outbreak. With the price of eggs right now, many people are looking for egg substitutes in their baking and meal planning. To talk about some of those substitutes, we have Teresa Hunsaker joining us, USU extension professor emeritus from Weber County. Thanks Teresa for coming back.

Teresa: You bet. I'm happy to be here.

Shalayne: And you have sent a couple of recipes to share with us today, and we'll go over those, but first, let's talk about the process of choosing a good substitution for the right recipe. And why is it important to know what the function of an egg is in that particular recipe? Maybe you can give us a brief description of what that means?

Teresa: "You bet. So what I'm looking at are the different properties that the egg gives to a particular baked good, let's say a banana bread or something like that. And so as I'm looking at this—I using an egg just for leavening? Am I using it as some kind of combination with another leavening agent like baking powder or baking soda? Is it going to be just strictly a binding agent? So every single recipe has it's function that the egg is there for performing. It could be strictly just for adding moisture and maybe a little bit of leavening; It could be for texture.

One property that a lot of people probably haven't given enough awareness to is the emulsifying action that an egg provides because of the lecithin that is in the yolk. It is going to be something that helps make this cohesive emulsion. Eggs are also used for thickening, such as custards and puddings and things like that to help give body and thickness to something. But also, eggs are used as kind of a glaze or a sealant. Think about using a raw egg on a crust or on the top of a bread or a dough. It has so many different properties, and not all of the substitutions are going to give you an equal or satisfactory result. So you have to be kind of wise and then maybe recognize that there's times when the real egg is going to be what I'm going to use, and other things we'll be just fine with the substitute.

Shalayne: Share some of the substitutions that you use most often. What are your favorites?

Teresa: Probably my two favorites are applesauce or yogurt. So in muffins and pancakes and quick breads, I know a lot of people use mashed banana. I don't like that. I don't want that banana flavor coming through unless I'm making a banana chocolate chip pancake or something like that, but I wouldn't want mashed banana in my brownie. Buttermilk also works really well. There's also ground flax seed and chia seeds. If you've ever used either one, you know, it makes kind of this gelatinous goop. I don't know what else to call it. I do know a lot of people use either tofu or silken tofu. Other people will use mayonnaise because mayonnaise has a certain level of salt and sodium in it that would come across. So that's what I'm saying, not every substitute works. Theresa said.

Shalayne: Well, let's start looking at some of these recipes. I'm a major chocolate lover. How about we start with the eggless chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Teresa: You bet. One of the things that is definitely difficult to find is a substitution that's going to give you that moist, chewy, but still crispy around the edges, kind of cookie. This has a cup of brown sugar, a half a cup of white sugar, half a cup of butter, and half a cup of shortening. It does have a tablespoon of mayonnaise in it. There's the normal vanilla white flour. It does have a tablespoon of corn starch, and then your baking soda is going to be one of the substitutions. Your water, baking powder and oil are going to be mixed together. They will foam, then you will put those in at the time that you're adding your flour in place of the egg. You don't cream it in with the butter and sugar. These are great, but again, it's not that real doughy, soft center.

Shalayne: Well, that's what I want to ask. Let's compare. Are these recipes better than using eggs or equal in taste? What's your take as far as taste in the substitution that I used?

Teresa: You won't even notice that the flavor of the cookie dough. It even tastes the same. My husband doesn't even know when I've used any. Again, when I don't, I do, but he doesn't, and the kids don't.

You know, most people that I take a plate of cookies too, they don't know the difference either. In other things, for example, I wouldn't use applesauce in a traditional chocolate chip cookie recipe, but some people like it. It just makes it a little too cakey for me.

So I know that I hate to have people experiment with a lot of this, but each of us has kind of a personal preference. But as far as the flavor on the substitution, that's my go to for cookies. You won't even notice a flavor difference. They brown up beautifully and everything.

Shalayne: Well, you also sent a recipe for eggless yellow cake, and we will have that listed on our website, along with all of the substitutes that you recommended. You've definitely inspired me to try these recipes. Teresa Hunsaker, thank you so much for being here with us today.

Teresa: You bet. Thank you.

SUBSTITUTIONS AND RECIPES:

· Applesauce: 1/3 cup = 1 egg; or can also use ¼ cup + 1 tsp. baking powder = 1 egg

· Aquafaba: The liquid that surrounds the chickpeas (garbanzo beans) in the can: 3 TBS. liquid = 1 egg

· Avocado: ¼ cup mashed avocado = 1 egg.

· Buttermilk: ¼ cup buttermilk = 1 egg. Great in pancakes, muffins, quick breads

· Ground flaxseed: use 1 TBS. ground flaxseed + 3 TBS. water = 1 egg. Let the mixture sit for at least 5 minutes until it thickens and resembles the consistency of an egg. (better for quick breads and muffins)

· Yogurt: ¼ cup plain yogurt = 1 large egg

· Chia seeds: 3 TBS water + 1 TBS chia seed (let soak for 1-5 minutes) = 1 egg. If left whole will add specks and crunch to a batter, so can use ground chia seeds if desired.

· Ground flax seed: 1 TBS ground flax seed + 3 TBS water = 1 egg. Let the mixture sit for at least 10 minutes before adding to batter.

· Silken Tofu: ¼ cup = 1 egg. Good in brownies, cookies, cakes and quick breads. (Be sure it is silken tofu.)

· Carbonated water: ¼ cup carbonated water = 1 egg

· Arrowroot starch: 2 TBS arrowroot + 3 TBS water = 1 egg. Mix the arrowroot in the water until it dissolves before adding it to your batter.

· Mayonnaise: 3 TBS. mayonnaise = 1 egg. Great in most cakes, brownies, and quick breads.

· Baking soda and vinegar: 1 tsp. baking soda + 1 TBS. vinegar = 1 egg

· Water, oil, baking powder: 2 tablespoons water + 2 teaspoons baking powder + 1/2 tablespoon vegetable or corn oil = 1 large egg

· Commercial egg replacers (like Ener-G): They work quite well, but are currently almost as hard to find as eggs themselves.

· Mashed banana: ¼ cup mashed banana = 1 egg (Can also use mashed pumpkin or sweet potato; color will be affected.)

Eggless Yellow Cake

2½ cups cake flour

2½ tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp salt

¾ cup yogurt – regular, not Greek, room temperature

1½ cups white granulated sugar

1½ TBS. vanilla extract

½ tsp. baking soda

1 TBS. vinegar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 cup milk, room temperature

Preheat oven to 350°F.



Sift together cake flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Mix together using a whisk and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, vinegar, oil, vanilla, and milk.

Mix until well combined and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the cake flour mixture.

With the mixer on low add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, including the melted butter. Stir until incorporated. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and mix again on low for another 10 to 20 seconds. Do not overmix.

Distribute the batter evenly into the two 8-inch cake tins.

Bake for 22-28 minutes, or until a toothpick poked into the center comes out clean. Let the cakes cool in the cake tins for about 10-15 minutes, before turning them out onto a wire rack to completely cool.

Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

½ cup white sugar

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup shortening

1 TBS mayonnaise

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 ½ cups white all-purpose flour

1 TBS cornstarch

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

4 TBS water

4 tsp baking powder

2 tsp vegetable oil

2-3 cups chocolate chips-to your liking