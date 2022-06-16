Humane Society of Utah to offer discounted adoption fees until end of June

With shelters meeting and exceeding capacity, the Humane Society of Utah is encouraging people to adopt pets with half off adoption fees lasting until the end of June.

The decision to reduce adoption fees came about following a slow-down of adoptions and an increase of pets being brought into shelters. Guinnevere Shuster, HSU Associate Director of Marketing and Communications, says that by making adoption more affordable, they are hoping to move homeless pets into loving homes at a faster pace.

Every pet available for adoption through the Humane Society of Utah have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, neutered, and have been assessed both medically and behaviorally. Officials with HSU hope that these pets get the chance to find their forever homes sooner rather than later, both for the sake of the pet and to free up shelter space for an increasing amount of homeless animals.