Tuesday AM headlines: Utah officially recognizes esports as a high school activity

Historic chapel illegally demolished on Easter Sunday

A historic chapel was illegally demolished in Salt Lake City on Easter Sunday.

The Fifth Ward Meetinghouse was built in 1910 and went through many phases over the years, including being a meetinghouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a Tibetan temple and a rock and punk venue.

It became as designated part of the National Registry of Historic Places in 1978.

On Sunday, construction crews began demolition of the building without permits, and when questioned by city employees, they reportedly fled the scene.

An investigation is now underway to determine why the demolition happened. City codes also dictate the owner of the property must restore the portion of the building that was demolished due to its historic significance.

Ogden animal shelter quarantines due to deadly disease outbreak

Weber County Animal Services in Ogden has gone into quarantine after confirming cases of a highly contagious and deadly disease at their facility on Monday.

The shelter confirmed three cases of canine parvovirus, commonly called “parvo,” which attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs. It can also damage the heart muscle of puppies.

All dogs are susceptible to the virus, but puppies from 6 to 20 weeks old, unvaccinated or under-vaccinated dogs and certain breeds such as German shepherds and rottweilers are at greater risk.

It’s easily spread through direct contact with an infected dog, contact with feces from an infected dog or contact with virus-contaminated surfaces. Because of this, Weber County Animal Services said dogs suspected or confirmed to be infected need to be isolated from other dogs.

The shelter said they will be unable to adopt any dogs until April 10 as per quarantine protocol. They ask anyone with dogs at their facility to pick them up immediately.



Esports officially sanctioned as a Utah high school activity

Video games are no longer an activity only reserved for after school, at least for Utah teens, as esports have been officially sanctioned as a Utah high school activity.

The Utah High School Activities Association made the announcement on Monday, saying esports would become a sanctioned activity starting in the 2025-26 school year.

While esports have already been a part of Utah high schools for years, this decision means students will be able to compete in organized competitions run by the Utah High School Activities Association.

Utah is now one of nearly two dozen states sanctioning high school esport competitions.