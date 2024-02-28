Wednesday AM headlines: Utah aims to have all no-kill animal shelters by 2025

Utah strives to have all no-kill animal shelters by 2025

Utah is aiming to become the first no-kill state in the west by 2025.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared on Tuesday that 2024 is “No-Kill Shelter Year” in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, a national organization working to end shelter deaths for cats and dogs by 2025.

Of the 58 shelters in Utah, 46 have reportedly already reached no-kill status, which Best Friends Animal Society defines as at least 90% of cats and dogs coming into the shelter being saved.

If the goal is achieved, Utah would be the first no-kill state in the west and the biggest No-Kill state in the country.

The organization says some ways to help their no-kill goal include adopting and fostering pets, trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs for outdoor cats and spaying or neutering pets.

Ruling states Utah Attorney General's official calendars must be available to public

A judge ruled Tuesday that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ official calendars are subject to the state’s open-records law, GRAMA,and must be released to news outlets.

Third District Judge Patrick Corum stated that while state law exempts personal calendars, Reyes’ calendars didn't meet that definition, as they contained official meetings and were used by others in the office for work purposes.

The ruling comes after Reyes filed a lawsuit to block the release of his calendars to KSL TV’s investigative team last year, claiming it wasn’t subject to Utah’s open-records law. Utah lawmakers are currently fast-tracking Senate Bill 240 which would make all elected leaders’ calendars exempt from public records requests.

The attorney general’s office plan to appeal the ruling.