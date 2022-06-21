'Bicycle Brent' encounters himself at Summerfest

Logan’s Summerfest Arts Faire has a rule against bikes, but who’s going to stop “Bicycle Brent” Carpenter from riding through the event venue to honk his horn and wave at everyone?

Most would agree that Cache Valley’s well-known goodwill ambassador has earned that privilege as a regular at most local parades and outdoor events, rain or shine, for the past 30 years, including his role as the relay runner who delivered the Olympic torch to USU’s Spectrum in 2002.

So Thursday at Summerfest was no different — that is, until Brent rode close by the booth of artist Doyle Geddes, whose watercolor paintings of iconic Cache Valley scenes include a picture of Brent aboard his bike riding past another beloved Logan sight, the Bluebird restaurant.

