Monday PM headlines: Colorado River conservation plan, 20 years of Bear River Celebration

Seven states agree on a conservation plan for the Colorado River

Seven states, including Utah, have agreed on a proposal to conserve the Colorado River’s water supply.

California, Arizona and Nevada, known as the Lower Division States that use the Colorado River Basin, announced a plan on Monday to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026. One acre-foot is enough to serve two to three U.S. households annually.

The four Upper Division States that use the river — Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming — agreed to the conservation plan in a joint letter Monday. The deal is not final, however, as it still needs analysis and approval from the federal government, who will also determine how much funding will be allocated for entities that give up water.

The Colorado River provides water to 50 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and over two dozen Native American tribes, as well providing hydropower and water to farms that grow most of the nation’s winter vegetables. It has been in crisis for years due to a multi-decade drought in the West.

Bear River Celebration and Free Fishing Day celebrates 20 years

The 20th annual Bear River Celebration and Free Fishing Day is coming to Logan on June 10. The youth-focused event, put on by USU Extension , includes a variety of educational booths and activities, including fly tying, learning about wildlife and learning to fish. Past years have also included face painting and live music.

Kids can check out fishing poles to fish for free and without a license. The first 200 youth who complete all booth activities will win a prize.

The event was also named the Utah Environmental Education Program of the Year by the Utah Society of Environmental Education in 2013. This year, it will be held on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Willow Park West Skylor Pond (500 W 700 S) in Logan.

Summerfest Arts Faire is seeking volunteers

Summerfest Arts Faire is seeking volunteers for their upcoming event. Individuals as well as organizations and youth or scout groups can sign up to help with things like booth sitting, parking, hospitality and the plein air painting contest. Shifts generally run two hours.

This is the 39th year of the Faire, which goes from June 15-17 at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds in Logan. It will feature 140 visual artists and 38 performing groups on two stages, as well as 30 food vendors.