Planned Parenthood Association of Utah reacts to the overturning of Roe V. Wade

Nearly half of the states in the U.S. are expected to pass laws that ban abortion in most cases. In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Utah Legislature passed what’s known as the “trigger law” in 2020, which bans abortions with exceptions if a mother’s life is in danger, if there is a serious fetal abnormality, or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest. Karrie Galloway, President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said it is a dark day, however, not surprising given the leaked Supreme Court opinion on the decision about six weeks ago.

“But to have it reality is a real blow,” said Galloway.

She said the ruling will change the lives of half the population in Utah.

“We now have politicians making decisions, critical decisions, about my body, your body, about how I will start a family, how I will live a life.”

Utah’s trigger law is expected to go into effect soon. When it does, Galloway said the closest clinic that will still provide abortion services is in Fort Collins, Colorado, a seven-hour drive from Salt Lake City.

“People deserve to get their healthcare in their own community.”

A conservative Utah group, The Eagle Forum, released a statement Friday in support of the Supreme Court ruling. The Forum is joining other pro-life groups in a "Celebration of Life" event to commemorate the ending of Roe V. Wade on Saturday, July 2, at the Utah State Capitol.