Logan Police warn Cache Valley residents of ‘professional panhandlers’

Cache Valley residents are being warned by the Logan Police Department about an increase in panhandling around the valley.

On Tuesday, the Logan Police Department published a Facebook post highlighting the act of panhandling around the valley, urging residents not to support it. The department says that there has been a large increase in panhandlers throughout the past few years and many of those doing it are from out of the area, traveling into the valley just to ask for money.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen says that some of the panhandlers who have spoken to the department have admitted to panhandling in the valley just because people are more generous in comparison to other locations. Jensen added that the department has talked to a number of panhandlers who have, by their own admittance, driven into Cache Valley just because they know how generous its residents are.

Jensen also added that in most cases, panhandling isn’t illegal, but despite that people shouldn’t take advantage of the kindness of Cache Valley’s locals.

With plenty of businesses looking for employees and several social services readily available, Jensen and other residents are hoping that those in need seek out other ways to make money.