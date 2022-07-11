Abortions remain legal in Utah while Planned Parenthood sues over trigger ban

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Monday that keeps Utah’s abortion trigger law on hold.

The preliminary injunction was requested by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah, who are suing the state over the ban. The injunction means that the ban will not take effect while the lawsuit is litigated.

The trigger law would have banned almost all abortions in Utah, with a few exceptions. Those include reported cases of rape or incest, threats to the health and life of the mother and cases where the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal defect.

While the ban is on hold, abortions are legal in Utah up until 18 weeks under a law passed in 2019.

