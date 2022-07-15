Utah opens first infant COVID-19 vaccine site

Utah’s first ever infant and pediatric COVID-19 vaccination site is now open in West Valley City.

With children as young as six months being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this new vaccination site opened in the back parking lot of Centennial Park on Thursday and with the BA.5 Sub variant of COVID spreading rapidly throughout the country, parents are lining up to protect their children.

Doctors with NOMI Health are making it easy for parents to have their children vaccinated by making the service free of charge for both kids and adults on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

NOMI Medical Director Dr. June Steely says that it’s important for the young group to be vaccinated as the spread of the virus isn’t limited to people over five years old.

Steely also says that the vaccine will continue to be offered at the park as long as there is demand for it.