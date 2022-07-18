Goodbye green: Logan Temple lets iconic lawn go dormant to save water

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has pledged water conservation efforts at its facilities in the drought-stricken West, and a stark example of those efforts is visible on the expansive lawn on the west side of the Logan Temple, which has turned mostly brown.

“We’re trying to do our part with the community to ration water, and that’s a lot of grass on that western hill to keep alive. It takes a lot of water,” said Temple Recorder David Dayhuff, who works closely with the facility’s grounds crew. “We’re keeping it alive enough so that when temperatures cool down and such it will probably green up a bit. We’re giving it some water but considerably reduced.”

Watering has also been cut back around the front entrance to the temple, but grass there has been kept greener for the purposes of wedding photos. Dayhuff said it helps that much of the front area, which includes flower beds and a fountain, is shaded.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.