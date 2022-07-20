Logan City officials balance growth with water needs

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines and Water Department Manager Joseph Hawkes have both said that although Logan is not currently in a state of drought, they still have water conservation plans set in place if there is ever a need for them. Since most of the water is used for irrigation, that is where the restrictions will go first.

“And the water department has been really proactive in terms of putting together this water conservation plan. And again, so if we get to certain levels, then certain steps are implemented," Daines explained. "And so, there is a plan in place that depending on, you know where we are, it can be triggered immediately and put into place. It appears this year that we will not have to put any restrictions in place.”

Daines has plans to further the development and growth of Logan so the demands for water will also increase.

“Our code in the city requires new landscaping to be much more water wise. So, you know, any new buildings we build what have you know, landscaping that meets those codes," Daines said.

She said the new buildings and amenities such as the new block plaza on Main Street will feature water saving technologies and the water used in the plaza will be recycled for many other uses.

“In addition, in figuring what our water budget is, for that particular project, we use about the same amount of water as eight average homes during that period," Daines said. "And again, that is then discharged out into the wetlands eventually goes into Cutler reservoir, and hopefully on down to the Great Salt Lake, which, you know, we're all aware of, you know, that resources are certainly drying up.”

Daines said Logan is close to its maximum build out and there is not much room for expansion.

Despite the growth in Logan over the past few years, records show there has not been a growth in the water usage. Daines said this could be due to the fact that residents are more aware and conscious of their water consumption. But going forward, Hawkes said residents must be proactive, and not waste water.

