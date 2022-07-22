Jordan School District reminding families in need to apply for free school lunches

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, all public school students have received free school breakfast and lunches as part of a coronavirus relief program. As students get ready to return to school this upcoming school year, that program is about to end.

Because Congress didn’t extend the program beyond the 2021-2022 school year, school meals will no longer be free and parents will need to once again apply for assistance. Many districts including the Jordan School District are reminding families that they’ll need to apply for help before the new school year begins.

Buddy Alger, principal at Heartland Elementary, says that he hasn’t thought about the issue of paying for his kids’ lunches for two years.

Alger is just one of many parents who haven’t been required to apply for school meals and he believes reality will soon sneak up on families, especially those struggling from inflation and housing costs.