Utah school systems ranked 13th best in the United States

On Monday, Utah’s school systems were ranked the 13th best across the entire United States according to statistics from a new study.

The study in question was put together by WalletHub and highlighted the best and worst school systems across the nation. WalletHub’s study looked at test scores, dropout rates, class sizes, and safety precautions for each state’s school systems.

With all these factors in mind, Utah ranked 13th overall throughout the nation but ranked 16th in “school safety” and 12th in “quality.” Utah was also ranked second-best in average SAT scores.

However, Utah ranked worst when it came to student-to-teacher ratios with nearly 23 students for every teacher. Utah was also near the bottom of the list when it came to education spending.

The only states to surpass Utah’s ranking were, in order, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.