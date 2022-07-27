15-year-old rushed to medical center after being shot in the chest

A teenage boy was rushed to an Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after being shot in the chest at a West Valley City park.

The 15-year-old victim was reportedly taken to the Granger Medical Clinic at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound in his chest. Soon after arriving at the clinic, the boy was relocated to an Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance.

Fortunately, the boy is expected to survive his wounds according to the West Valley City Police Department.

Police launched an investigation believing the shooting to have occurred at Hillsdale Park and are following up on leads. As of now, no arrests have been made and investigators have yet to determine if the incident was gang-related.