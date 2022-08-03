Utah Jazz to host first-ever fantasy basketball camp

The Utah Jazz is holding its first-ever fantasy basketball camp to provide fans the experience of what life is like in the NBA.

The adults-only camp will begin on Sept. 8 and end on Sept. 10 with all attendees going through practices, eating, and sleeping like professionals for three days and two nights. Just like visiting teams playing against the Jazz, camp participants will be staying at the Grand America Hotel.

Camp attendees will have the opportunity to eat lunch prepared by the team’s chef and will be coached by Jazz staff during practices. 5x5 games and an NBA Training Combine are also included as part of the experience.

Nate Martinez, vice president of fan development, says that the inaugural Jazz Fantasy Camp will be an intimate and personal experience for people who want to walk in the shoes of a Jazz player. Martinez says the experience is a rare opportunity for fans to interact with Jazz staff and play basketball where the pros play.

Campers will receive team merchandise and will also take part in photo and video opportunities to round out the full experience.