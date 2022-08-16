© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published August 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM MDT
62faec91e1100.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
A sign on the drive thru menu board announces that the Burger King on 200 North and Main Street in Logan has closed.

The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North.

Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”

The Burger King was operated by Meridian Restaurants, an Ogden-based company that owns 129 Burger Kings, Chili’s and Black Bear Diners combined in eleven states — though only Burger King outlets are owned by the company in Cache Valley.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

