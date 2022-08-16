Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?

The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North.

Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”

The Burger King was operated by Meridian Restaurants, an Ogden-based company that owns 129 Burger Kings, Chili’s and Black Bear Diners combined in eleven states — though only Burger King outlets are owned by the company in Cache Valley.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.