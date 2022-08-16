Murray School District faced with staffing shortages at start of new school year

With Monday marking the beginning of the 2022-23 school year for many students across Utah, the Murray City School District is dealing with another challenge; staffing shortages.

Doug Perry, spokesman for the district, says that all 350 teaching positions were filled, but they couldn’t fill their intended amount of paraprofessionals or support staff. According to Perry, there are about 30 unfilled positions amongst the paraprofessional staffing category, an unprecedented shortage that has surprised officials within the district.

With these shortages, schools will have fewer teaching assistants, lab aides, and lunchroom workers. Perry says the shortage in these positions will surely have an impact on schools as teachers will have to carry an extra workload.

The Murray City School District has close to 500 paraprofessionals stretched across their 10 schools. According to Perry, the district is still working on filling open positions with starting pay being $16-19 per hour.