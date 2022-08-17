In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan Wednesday

In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice this morning for the much anticipated opening of its new Logan restaurant.

In a press release made available to the news media, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet:

“Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $15.00 per hour.”

