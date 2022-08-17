Salt Lake Community College offers cheap concurrent enrollment programs for high school students

Through the help of a concurrent enrollment program through Salt Lake Community College, Utah high school students can now earn college credits for just a few dollars.

More than 46,000 Utah high school students took part in this program last year according to the Utah State Board of Education as part of an effort to help save money for kids planning on attending college.

Each credit in the program only costs $5, meaning a four-credit college course would cost $20.

Program director Brandon Kowallis believes this program helps prepare students for college life, preparing students on how to navigate challenges they will face moving forward.

This program is just one of few programs available at Salt Lake Community College with another being a certificate program that can help students get a head start on their general education requirements.