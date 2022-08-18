Father and son become In-N-Out’s first Logan customers after waiting in line for 3 days

In preparation for the opening of In-N-Out’s new Logan restaurant, a father and his son made sure they were first in line by camping for three days before its grand opening.

Chris and Carson Hickman from Salem set up camp on Monday, days before the grand opening of Logan’s new In-N-Out location, just so they could be the first ones to order food.

Having fond memories of spending time with his father at In-N-Out locations across California, Chris wanted to continue that tradition with his own family. Chris describes this experience as long and tiring, but says that the burgers are good and that he loves to be around the people and culture surrounding the restaurant. His 14-year-old son Carson, who runs a burger review Instagram account, says that the experience was worth it.

Chris ended up being the first customer to order at the counter with Carson being second, the two of them ordering grilled onions, mustard fries, a large coke, and a chocolate shake.