In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning

Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger.

“I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”

Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m.

“I love french fries,” Luker said, going on to explain her off-the-menu order. “If you get them animal style, (In-N-Out will) put American cheese, sautéed onions and their special spread on it. … Animal style is the way to go.”

A current student originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, Luker said she used to frequent In-N-Out on trips with her family. After moving to Logan, she was excited to learn the new location was a mere five minute walk from her home.

