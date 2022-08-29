Man arrested at West Jordan gym for fighting and stabbing 2 people

A man was arrested in West Jordan on Friday after reportedly stabbing two people during a fight that started over a basketball game.

30-year-old Kirby Zou now faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and two third degree felony charges for aggravated assault.

The arrest report says that Zou was playing basketball at the VASA gym and later got into an argument with another person over the game. Witnesses say that the pair got into several fights and told police that he continuously attempted to throw a basketball at the victim’s head.

Court documents say that during one of their fights, Zou pulled a folding pocket knife out of his bag and attacked the victim, resulting in a laceration on his arm. The second victim was injured when pulling the two apart leading to a cut on his finger from Zou.

Zou was later booked in the Salt Lake County Jail with a bail set at $1,500.