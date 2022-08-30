Local coffee shop alleged to be haunted

When visiting Country No Nonsense Coffee in Willow Park, visitors may experience a chill beyond what is in their iced coffee.

After several strange occurrences — many of which have started in the last few weeks — two local paranormal groups, with the help of the owner, have begun investigating possible unseen presences in the small shop.

Co-owner Sarah Avalos said since the shop opened, the register has been known to ring up products without the assistance of any tangible employee or visitor. Often, she said, it chooses boba tea or hot chocolate and will price the beverages with a military and employee discount.

Avalos said employees in the shop’s break-off rooms have reported hearing whispered bickers in the main building, only to investigate and find no one.

