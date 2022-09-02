© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News / Great Salt Lake Collaborative
A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Gov. Spencer Cox is optimistic about the future of Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published September 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM MDT
Governor Cox speaking to students following the press conference.
Anna Johnson
/
UPR
Following the conference, Governor Cox stayed behind to meet with students at Utah State University.

Governor Cox highlighted the state’s efforts to preserve and protect Great Salt Lake this week at a conference with Utah State University’s Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air, Brian Steed.

“I am less worried about the Great Salt Lake right now than I was a year ago,” Cox said.

Cox said this optimism about the lake is motivated primarily by Utahns’ response to record low water levels.

“I thought it would take us five to six years to get the general public to grasp the severity of drought in general but specifically the Great Salt Lake, and maybe more importantly, the legislature to really buy in and understand what was happening. And to my pleasant surprise, it took about six months,” Cox said.

Even with the public response, Cox said Utahns must continue to conserve water wherever possible.

“I don't know if this is a 20-year drought. I don't know if this is a 50-year drought. I don't know if this is a 100-year drought. Nobody can tell me that for sure. We have to act as if this is going to continue,” he said.

One major development in restoring and protecting the lake, Cox said, has come with changes to the state’s beneficial use doctrine.

“We have this model where if you have a water right, and you don't use all of that water you can lose that water right. So think about that perverse incentive, even if you don't need it, right now. It's like, well, I better use it,” he said.

Changes to the doctrine have allowed unused water rights to be diverted to Great Salt Lake through a $40 million allocation to environmental groups.

“Their job is to use that $40 million to lease, buy, find water to get to the Great Salt Lake,” Cox said.

Cox said experts from Utah State University, the University of Utah and international experts agree there is still hope for Great Salt Lake.

