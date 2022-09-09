Utah State Fair hosting “All You Can Eat” ice cream event

An “All You Can Eat” ice cream event will be held at this month’s Utah State Fair.

Between 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, fair attendees can visit the Dairy West Ice Cream Festival tent and eat as much ice cream as their heart desires for just $3. All proceeds from the event will go to the Utah Food Bank.

Josh Loftin, spokesman for Dairy West, says that everybody loves a bowl of ice cream, especially when you can fill that bowl with many different flavors on a hot day at the fair. But he says that bowl of ice cream tastes even better when you know it will help fight hunger in Utah.

Several of Utah’s most known ice cream vendors will be providing their own ice cream throughout the event and for the entire fair including Aggie Ice Cream, BYU Creamery, Creamies, Kroger, Fat Boy, and Meadowgold Dairy.