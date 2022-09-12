Utah woman surprised to qualify for world champion cycling competition

A Utah woman recently qualified for a world champion cycling competition without even trying. This year Dondea Sherer decided she would do a race every month to help raise money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, in honor of her brother who was diagnosed with sarcoma last year.

Sherer is a yoga and spin instructor who has been cycling for years. After completing her 7th race this year in July, she received an unexpected email telling her that she had qualified for nationals. A few days later, Sherer learned she qualified for worlds as well.

