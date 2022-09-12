© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah woman surprised to qualify for world champion cycling competition

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT
A group of cyclists bike through the woods.
Martin Magnemyr
/
Unsplash

A Utah woman recently qualified for a world champion cycling competition without even trying. This year Dondea Sherer decided she would do a race every month to help raise money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, in honor of her brother who was diagnosed with sarcoma last year.

Sherer is a yoga and spin instructor who has been cycling for years. After completing her 7th race this year in July, she received an unexpected email telling her that she had qualified for nationals. A few days later, Sherer learned she qualified for worlds as well.

