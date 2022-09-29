A second inland port audit shows lack of 'transparency and accountability'

A second audit of the practices of the Utah Inland Port Authority emphasizes again that the agency should adjust its contract agreement policy.

State auditors say the agreement policy “lacks adequate transparency and accountability."

The report was released Thursday by the Utah Office of the State Auditor, and focused on a complaint received about a $2 million communications and logistics management network deal. This agreement came through a sole source agreement, so no bidding process was required.

It was found that the port authority is “not subject” to the Utah Procurement Code, however, its policy presents a pair of weaknesses.

The state auditors recommend that the port authority update its policy in order to require public notice of contracts and written justifications for any sole-source procurements in the future.