Utah News

Gigantic herd of sheep block Huntington Canyon road

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published October 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT
Over the weekend, traffic in Huntington Canyon was backed up by hundreds of sheep passing through.

Shared on several Facebook pages by forest officials Monday morning, Utah residents and travelers were met by hundreds upon hundreds of sheep causing a massive traffic jam. The “lamb jam” stretched for a large distance as the large herd moved throughout the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Forest officials warned drivers to be cautious around the area, reminding everyone that now is the time of year where livestock travel throughout the forest more frequently.

Officials say that drivers should take their time, especially around blind turns, and that they should be respectful to animals on the road. Officials also urged drivers to remain patient in situations such as this.

