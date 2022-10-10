Sen. Mike Lee makes visit to Cache Valley

Utah Sen. Mike Lee visited Cache County on Monday where he chatted with local officials, spoke on a radio program, and addressed a crowd of supporters at The Barn in Old Paradise — an event venue in Cache Valley.

House District 5 Representative Casey Snider, who owns the barn with his wife, said he endorses Lee.

“I’ve known Mike for quite a while now, at least since his entire tenure in the Senate,” Snider said. “With Senator Lee, you know where he’s going to stand on an issue, and it may not always be popular, but he’s willing to hold that position.”

Lee brought Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), who told the crowd he strongly endorses Mike Lee. He said he believes Utahns and Kansans share several core-values — faith, family, community, education and hard work.

