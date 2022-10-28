A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season

A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.

Owners Jed and Sharma Clark told the Herald Journal that qualifying for a business license under current zoning laws could jeopardize the property's status as a farm Greenbelt.

The County says it will work with the owners to discuss options including a possible re-zone from agriculture to commercial.

The farm's public attractions are only open for six weeks out of the year, including this year through Monday.