Utah News

A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT
A path in a corn maze splits.
Amy Baugess
/
Unsplash

A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.

Owners Jed and Sharma Clark told the Herald Journal that qualifying for a business license under current zoning laws could jeopardize the property's status as a farm Greenbelt.

The County says it will work with the owners to discuss options including a possible re-zone from agriculture to commercial.

The farm's public attractions are only open for six weeks out of the year, including this year through Monday.

Tags
Utah News Corn MazeHalloweenCache ValleyUPRZoning
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
