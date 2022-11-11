© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache Valley Hospital hosts holiday food drive

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Cache Valley community organizations have come together to brighten the holidays of those in the valley facing food insecurity.

Now until Friday, community members can donate a variety of holiday foods to a food drive being hosted by Cache Valley Hospital. All donations will go toward efforts being made by Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) and the Cache Valley Food Pantry.

To help make families experiencing food insecurity in the valley have a brighter holiday, the CAPSA is making “turkey boxes” for families in need. According to a news release, 12 percent of Cache County Children have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

