Cache Valley Hospital hosts holiday food drive

Cache Valley community organizations have come together to brighten the holidays of those in the valley facing food insecurity.

Now until Friday, community members can donate a variety of holiday foods to a food drive being hosted by Cache Valley Hospital. All donations will go toward efforts being made by Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) and the Cache Valley Food Pantry.

To help make families experiencing food insecurity in the valley have a brighter holiday, the CAPSA is making “turkey boxes” for families in need. According to a news release, 12 percent of Cache County Children have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.