Riverdale theft linked to national baby formula theft ring

Three women were arrested for baby formula theft in connection to what authorities say is a nationwide theft ring.

On Oct. 20, Riverdale Police were called to a target store on a possible theft. The charges state that a Target employee observed four females fill a large plastic tote with over $2000 worth of baby formula.

Cristina Dumitru, Critina Papalete, Loredana Parolea, and a 15-year-old girl, all from Romania, were stopped by police as they left the store.

According to the charges, the women were confirmed as suspects in the baby formula thefts at Walmart stores in multiple states.

During the investigation, the police were advised that the four females involved in this theft were part of a larger Romanian national’s group who has been carrying out thefts in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah.

