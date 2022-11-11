© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Riverdale theft linked to national baby formula theft ring

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST
Baby formula on a shelf in a store
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.

Three women were arrested for baby formula theft in connection to what authorities say is a nationwide theft ring.

On Oct. 20, Riverdale Police were called to a target store on a possible theft. The charges state that a Target employee observed four females fill a large plastic tote with over $2000 worth of baby formula.

Cristina Dumitru, Critina Papalete, Loredana Parolea, and a 15-year-old girl, all from Romania, were stopped by police as they left the store.

According to the charges, the women were confirmed as suspects in the baby formula thefts at Walmart stores in multiple states.

During the investigation, the police were advised that the four females involved in this theft were part of a larger Romanian national’s group who has been carrying out thefts in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah.

Tags
Utah News UPRTheftBaby Formula
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
