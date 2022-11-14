Updated Cache election data points to similar outcomes

According to updated election information posted on Cache County’s website, 40,424 ballots had been processed by the county in the 2022 general election as of last Thursday.

Though figures show over 10,000 more ballots have been processed since the initial preliminary results were released on Nov. 8, the outcomes seem to remain consistent. Ballots, however, are still being processed by the Cache County Clerk's Office.

In the race for Cache County Executive, incumbent David Zook remains ahead of write-in candidate Marc Ensign, though the margin has notably decreased. Zook is reported to have received 20,226 votes or about 56.7%. Meanwhile, Ensign has jumped from 29.3% to about 42.2% of the votes. Another 400 write-in votes were marked as “nonqualified,” meaning they were submitted with a spelling error or with a deliberate write-in vote for a candidate who had not registered for the race.

