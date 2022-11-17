New pavilion to overlook USU's quad

A new addition is being made to Utah State University’s historic quad in honor of longtime supporter of the school Carolyn Tanner Irish.

The Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion is a gift for the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center from the Tanner Charitable Trust. The memorial gift will honor the legacy of the well-known retired 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Carolyn Tanner Irish, according to an announcement made by USU on Friday.

The pavilion will celebrate Irish’s “longstanding support for education, and, in particular, the humanities,” the announcement states.

