Utah News

New pavilion to overlook USU's quad

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published November 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
A digital artwork picturing a new building with people walking outside of it.
Utah State University
A new pavilion slated to overlook the Quad at USU has been announced as part of the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center.

A new addition is being made to Utah State University’s historic quad in honor of longtime supporter of the school Carolyn Tanner Irish.

The Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion is a gift for the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center from the Tanner Charitable Trust. The memorial gift will honor the legacy of the well-known retired 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Carolyn Tanner Irish, according to an announcement made by USU on Friday.

The pavilion will celebrate Irish’s “longstanding support for education, and, in particular, the humanities,” the announcement states.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News
