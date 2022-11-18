Utah food banks working against inflation to feed residents this Thanksgiving

With inflation continuing to make a big impact on people across the country, several Utah food banks are doing their best to work against it this Thanksgiving.

Shawn Clay, Director of Salt Lake City Mission, and the rest of his team of volunteers have been busy in the weeks leading up to the holiday as they get ready to feed over 85,000 Utah residents this Thanksgiving. Clay says that many people who weren’t struggling before are struggling now due to rising costs of food and as a result, more people have been coming to their food pantry for help.

Bill Tibbits, Executive Director of Crossroads Urban Center, says that inflation has been hitting local food pantries hard this holiday season. As Crossroads prepares its annual Thanksgiving Giveaway for next Wednesday, Tibbits says that the organization is busier than usual, serving 75 percent more people than what they did last year.

But, even as the workload continues to increase, Clay, Tibbits, and their organizations are still devoted to feed as many Utah residents this coming holiday by encouraging anyone and everyone to donate to local charities, even if it’s just a single item of food.