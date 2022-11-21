© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday.

The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.

The event is put on by the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation and Larry H. Miller Company.

