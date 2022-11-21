Utahns feel confident in the job market amidst nationwide economic struggles

Amidst a struggling economy and nationwide fears of recession, a sampling of Utah voters expressed a persistent confidence in the job market.

The Associated Press compiled data from nearly 2,000 Utahns who voted in the midterm election and found that while 80% rated the economy as “not so good” or worse, 70% felt confident they could find a good job if needed. About half of those interviewed said they’re currently holding steady on their financial situation, while 38% feel they’re falling behind.

Utah’s unemployment rate and economy growth are both better than the national numbers, but fears of a recession remain due to interest rate hikes and inflation. The combination of high inflation and low unemployment makes predicting whether a recession will come, and how it will look, even more difficult.