National Parks Service officers have closed the Bullfrog North Boat Ramp in Lake Powell to large vessels and houseboats due to low water levels.

While the ramp remains in operation for smaller vessels for now, if the lake’s water level declines by four more feet, the ramp will be closed to all vessels.

Due to the closure, the Wahweap Stateline Auxiliary Launch Ramp is now the only ramp in operation for large vessels.