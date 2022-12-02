High-speed collision kills elderly man in West Jordan

An elderly man was pronounced dead following a head-on collision accident in West Jordan Thursday afternoon.

According to West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell, the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. where a Dodge pickup truck traveling North crashed into a Chevy Colorado heading West. The two vehicles collided at an intersection causing the Chevy to roll, killing the man inside.

After emergency services arrived at the scene, the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. He was the only occupant in the Chevy Colorado. As for the Dodge pickup, the adult male and juvenile inside were taken to a hospital and both are in good condition.

West Jordan police have launched an investigation for the crash, but no further details have been given.